Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $104.22 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

