Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.12. 2,672,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,150. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

