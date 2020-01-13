Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 2,791 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of CONE traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.66. 3,226,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,763. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

