Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 3,129 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.