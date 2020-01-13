Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 3,675 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 1.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 317,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 176,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.15. 980,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,623. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

