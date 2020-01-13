Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 197,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.59. 3,997,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $131.56 and a one year high of $166.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

