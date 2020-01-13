Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 147.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura cut their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.72.

ANET traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $211.15. 607,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,175. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.66 and its 200-day moving average is $227.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $571,104.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,439 shares of company stock worth $6,249,824 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

