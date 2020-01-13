Wings Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,036.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. Wings has a market cap of $1.89 million and $72,036.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

