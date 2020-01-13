WINk Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, WINk has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $3.91 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

