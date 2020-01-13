Wolfe Research Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Peer Perform

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,813. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

