Woodstock Corp Acquires 2,092 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,977. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

