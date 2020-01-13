Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 114,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.38. 116,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.27. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

