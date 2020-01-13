Woodstock Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

