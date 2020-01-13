Woodstock Corp Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 3.8% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,629,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.31.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.23 on Monday, reaching $603.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,680. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total value of $1,660,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.