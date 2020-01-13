WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) is Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. WP Carey accounts for about 3.8% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 655.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

