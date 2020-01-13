Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $8,136.48 or 0.99794920 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $27,909.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052294 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00079121 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00055695 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001517 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 601 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.