Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Wright Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,213,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter worth $1,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

