WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.17.

WSP stock traded up C$0.82 on Monday, hitting C$93.37. 66,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,712. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$61.38 and a 1-year high of C$93.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,400. Also, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,626.60.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

