Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,079. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

