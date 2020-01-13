Xriba (XRA) Price Tops $0.0069

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Xriba has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Xriba token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xriba has a total market cap of $677,887.00 and $185.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00856260 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000909 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba Profile

Xriba is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,282,118 tokens. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay.

Buying and Selling Xriba

Xriba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xriba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.