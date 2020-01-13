XRP (XRP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bitfinex, ZB.COM and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $9.35 billion and $1.38 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,123,744 coins and its circulating supply is 43,366,238,611 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Covesting, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Zebpay, Kuna, Liquid, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Ripple China, Indodax, C2CX, Korbit, Vebitcoin, Bitstamp, Exmo, Kraken, CoinFalcon, Coinone, Bitinka, Binance, Gate.io, B2BX, Koinex, Independent Reserve, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), HitBTC, CoinEgg, FCoin, BtcTurk, OTCBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, Bitsane, LakeBTC, Coinhub, Bitlish, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, BitBay, Stellarport, OKEx, BTC Markets, Coinrail, Bittrex, Bitso, BitMarket, Bits Blockchain, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Koineks, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, WazirX, Gatehub, Cryptohub, Coindeal, CoinBene, CEX.IO, DigiFinex, Ovis, Exrates, RippleFox, ABCC, Bitbank, Fatbtc, BX Thailand, MBAex, Coinsquare, BitFlip, Braziliex, Instant Bitex and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

