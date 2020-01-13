XYO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,493.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, BitMart and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $3,493.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.03 or 0.05983993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00118699 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, KuCoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.