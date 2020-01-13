YGGDRASH (YEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 5% higher against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $74,674.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.