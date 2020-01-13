Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.88 Million

Brokerages expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to post $100.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.84 million. Aphria posted sales of $16.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 508.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $456.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.27 million to $489.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $612.45 million, with estimates ranging from $451.19 million to $730.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 57.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Aphria by 17.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Aphria by 870.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 180,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

APHA stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.78.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

