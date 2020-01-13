Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 6,193,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 268,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.74.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

