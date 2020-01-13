Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Kamada reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 69.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

KMDA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 43,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,778. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.30. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

