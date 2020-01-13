Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $244.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.68 million and the lowest is $242.14 million. NetGear reported sales of $288.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $990.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.93 million to $992.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.65 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NTGR stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $755.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.57. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

