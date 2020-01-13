Zacks: Analysts Expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLWS stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $880.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.50. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

