Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $692.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $692.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $682.41 million and the highest is $700.17 million. Donaldson reported sales of $703.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,349,000 after purchasing an additional 129,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Donaldson by 54.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

