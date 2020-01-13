Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

FITB opened at $29.76 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

