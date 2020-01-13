Zacks: Analysts Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report $40.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.70 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. First Defiance Financial posted sales of $36.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $159.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.60 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $276.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

FDEF opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.99.

In other First Defiance Financial news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

