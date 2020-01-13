Zacks: Analysts Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. First of Long Island posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $660.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

