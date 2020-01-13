Zacks: Analysts Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,961 shares of company stock worth $280,930. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

