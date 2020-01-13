Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.28. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

