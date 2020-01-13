Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huazhu Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Huazhu Group by 15,359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.39.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.