Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce sales of $100.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $95.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $403.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.86 million to $404.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $423.17 million, with estimates ranging from $419.10 million to $425.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $216,848.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,810.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,302 shares of company stock worth $2,024,583 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

