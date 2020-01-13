Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,066 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after purchasing an additional 259,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

