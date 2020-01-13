Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce sales of $49.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. ZIX reported sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $172.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.55 million to $172.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $212.21 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $213.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 924.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 21.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ZIX by 33.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $7.72 on Monday. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $430.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

