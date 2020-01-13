Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce sales of $17.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $17.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $85.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.12 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $99.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,440. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 104.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 247,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $541.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

