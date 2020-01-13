Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. TheStreet downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.47. 2,177,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

