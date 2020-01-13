Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post sales of $25.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Marchex reported sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $103.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $103.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.47 million, with estimates ranging from $103.94 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marchex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Marchex has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a PE ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 278,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,991 in the last three months. 18.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 364,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 1,603,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 308,046 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

