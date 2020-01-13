Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,955,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,749 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after buying an additional 2,172,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after buying an additional 4,259,901 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

