Zacks: Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Darren J. Tangen bought 90,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Also, CFO Neale Redington bought 4,250 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 91,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. 10,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,229. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

