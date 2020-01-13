Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.65 ($49.59).

ZAL traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, reaching €44.94 ($52.26). 341,312 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.79. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

