ZB Token (ZB) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $102.97 million and $51.12 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.87 or 0.05865166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001182 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.