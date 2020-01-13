ZB Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.52 or 0.02414877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00184683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

