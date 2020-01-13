Zcoin (XZC) Hits Market Cap of $37.71 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00048584 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $37.71 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,240,368 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Upbit, BX Thailand, QBTC, Coinroom, Binance, TDAX, Indodax, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

