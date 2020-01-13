ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0289 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, ZCore has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $174,803.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,057,711 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

