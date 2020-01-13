Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Zeepin has a market cap of $688,455.00 and approximately $25,819.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

