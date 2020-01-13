Zennies (ZENI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Zennies has a market capitalization of $168,075.00 and approximately $3,469.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zennies has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

